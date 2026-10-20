Rohrer Aesthetics Unveils Reluminatm: Advanced Dual-Technology Platform Combining Advanced IPL And Hair Removal

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) ReLumina is an FDA-cleared IPL and hair removal device engineered to deliver exceptional treatment versatility at an unbeatable value

- Mark Rohrer, CEOHOMEWOOD, AL, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Rohrer Aesthetics, Inc. a leader in providing high-quality, reliable, and affordable aesthetic devices, today announced the launch of ReLumina TM, an FDA-cleared intense pulsed light (IPL) and hair removal platform. Engineered to deliver exceptional treatment versatility for permanent hair reduction, skin pigmentation, and benign vascular lesions, ReLumina sets a new benchmark for performance and affordability in the medical aesthetics market.Designed with both clinical efficiency and practice growth in mind, ReLuminaTM features two dedicated, contact-cooled handpieces and an intuitive, indication-guided setup tailored for all Fitzpatrick skin types (I–VI). This streamlined interface gives clinical staff a clear, safe starting point for every procedure, allowing practitioners to leverage their expertise while ensuring consistent, comfortable patient outcomes.Practices can purchase ReLumina at an introductory price of $49,995. Alternatively, providers can take advantage of the Rohrer Advantage Program, a transparent rent-to-own initiative designed with no hidden fees or gimmicks. Practices can get started with a $10,000 upfront payment, which includes expert installation and hands-on training, followed by predictable month to month rental payments of $1,000. No credit checks required."ReLumina represents our latest commitment to empower aesthetic practitioners with cutting-edge technology that yields superior clinical results without breaking the bank," said Mark Rohrer, CEO of Rohrer Aesthetics. "ReLumina combines advanced IPL and dedicated hair removal capabilities into a single, sleek device for under $50,000, designed to help practices expand their treatment menus, maximize ROI, and deliver unmatched patient care."Key Features and Benefits of ReLumina:.Dual-Technology Capabilities: Seamlessly combines intense pulsed light (IPL) and hair removal technology in one device..Broad Clinical Indications: FDA-cleared for four categories of treatment: permanent hair reduction, benign pigmented lesions, benign vascular lesions and cutaneous lesions including scars..Dedicated Cooled Handpieces: Integrated contact cooling ensures maximum patient comfort and epidermal protection during treatments..Guided Setup Interface: Preset parameters offer a straightforward starting point for staff, saving time and reducing treatment variability..Unmatched Value: Fully equipped at a competitive price point of $49,995.ReLumina is available for order immediately through Rohrer Aesthetics. For more information or to request a product demonstration, visit .About Rohrer AestheticsRohrer Aesthetics, Inc. is a leading provider of energy-based aesthetic devices. Known for its "Gold Standard" technology, Rohrer Aesthetics provides a comprehensive line of lasers and radiofrequency devices designed to meet the diverse needs of aesthetic practices. By balancing technological excellence with unmatched affordability and dedicated customer support, Rohrer Aesthetics helps practices achieve superior clinical outcomes and exceptional returns on investment.

Gabrielle White

Rohrer Aesthetics

+1 205-940-2200

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Rohrer Aesthetics Unveils ReLuminaTM: Advanced Dual-Technology Platform Combining Advanced IPL and Hair Removal News Provided By Social Strategy1, Inc. October 20, 2026, 18:07 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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