Iran's IRGC Says Two 'Violating' Oilers Caught Fire After Hitting Naval Mines In Hormuz Strait

MENAFN - IANS) Tehran, Oct 20 (IANS) Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said two "violating" oil tankers caught fire on Tuesday after hitting naval mines laid by its naval forces in the Strait of Hormuz, as its Foreign Ministry spokesperson said the country will not let any strike against it go unanswered.

In a statement published on its official news outlet Sepah News, the IRGC said the oil tankers sought to cross the strait through the "illegal" route south of the waterway when they collided with the mines, warning that attempting to cross the mined path in the strait is "illegal" and will result only in the burning of the "violators' assets."

The IRGC added that in another operation, its air defence forces shot down a US MQ-9 Reaper drone Monday night over the Strait of Hormuz, noting that its forces are constantly monitoring the situation in the region and will continue to exercise sovereignty and management over the strait, Xinhua News Agency reported.

Also on Tuesday, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said the country will not let any strike against it go unanswered and will respond with equal or greater force.

At a weekly press conference in Tehran, Baghaei rejected claims circulating on social media over the past few days that the United States had sent a message announcing its intention to attack Iran's Pickaxe Mountain, which is claimed to be linked to the country's nuclear program.

Baghaei said Iran has demonstrated over the past two years that the era of "hit and run" is over, dismissing suggestions that Iran would refrain from retaliating as "fantasies."

Baghaei also added that no talks were held between Tehran and Moscow on the details of the former's nuclear issue during Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov's recent visit to Iran.

In an interview with Newsmax on Thursday night, US President Donald Trump said the United States may have to target Iran's Pickaxe Mountain, stressing that Washington seeks to ensure that Tehran will not develop nuclear weapons.

–IANS

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