AUD/USD Forex Signal 20/10: Double Bottom Targets 0.7011
The price chart below shows as its most defined feature a double bottom at the round number of 0.6900 which has printed over the month of October and has just completed. The price has broken through resistance and is approaching another key resistance level just above the big round number at 0.7000 – 0.7010.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewThe price has been moving higher with relatively strong momentum, and it looks likely to require a break when it gets to 0.7000, where it looks likely to consolidate under the resistance for a while/Right now might be a bit early or late to look for a trade. I doubt the price is ready to break out, and in the absence of any high-impact data releases scheduled for today, there probably won't be enough trigger to drive that. A short trade from a few hours rejecting the area of resistance from 0.7000 to 0.7010 is the most likely setup, and this could work well if risk sentiment turns more sour after the New York open.It is worth noting that if we do get a bearish rejection at 0.7011 there will be a double top to compete with the double bottom we have already seen at 0.6900, which would make this whole area between 0.6900 and 0.7011 a well-defined range.AUD/USD H1 Price Chart – Double Bottom, Double Top?Support & Resistance LevelsMy previous AUD/USD signal on 15th October was not triggered, as unfortunately the low was a few pips below $0.6907.Risk 0.25%.Trades may only be entered prior to 5pm Tokyo time Wednesday.Short Trade Idea
- Short entry following a bearish price action reversal on the H1 time frame immediately upon the next touch of $0.7011 or $0.7042. Place the stop loss 1 pip above the local swing high. Adjust the stop loss to break even once the trade is 20 pips in profit. Take off 50% of the position as profit when the price reaches 20 pips in profit and leave the remainder of the position to ride.
- Long entry following a bullish price action reversal on the 1H1 time frame H1H1H1 time frame immediately upon the next touch of $0.6964 or $0.6933. Put the stop loss 1 pip below the local swing low. Move the stop loss to break even once the trade is 20 pips in profit. Remove 50% of the position as profit when the price reaches 20 pips in profit and leave the remainder of the position to ride.
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