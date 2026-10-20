Ram Gopal Varma's 'Police Company' Starring Harshvardhan Rane Out 2027

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma's upcoming crime drama 'Police Company', starring Harshvardhan Rane as Mumbai encounter cop Daya Nayak, is set to release in cinemas on June 4, 2027. The film features an ensemble cast comprising Harshvardhan Rane, Fardeen Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Paresh Rawal, Saurabh Shukla, Makarand Deshpande and Ashwini Kalsekar. Directed by Ram Gopal Varma, 'Police Company' is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Ram Gopal Varma. Presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series, the film is a T-Series Films and RGV Company production.

Inspired by True Events

The upcoming film also revisits the world associated with Varma's cult crime drama 'Company', offering audiences another story set against the backdrop of Mumbai's underworld and the police operations against it. Inspired by true events and real life characters, 'Police Company' tells the story of the unique circumstances which led to the killing of around 300 gangsters, as per the press release. The film is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on June 4, 2027. (ANI)

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