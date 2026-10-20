Marco Rubio Honours 26/11 Victims, Gets Briefing From Taj Chief

Rubio Honours 26/11 Victims in Mumbai

United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio met Mumbai's Taj Mahal Palace Hotel security chief Sunil Kudyadi on Tuesday, receiving a detailed, first-hand account of the 26/11 terror attacks, including how long the siege lasted. The meeting took place after Rubio laid a wreath at the 26/11 memorial within the hotel premises, where External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar formally introduced key staff members to the visiting US dignitary.

Demonstrating a shared bilateral resolve towards combating global terrorism, Rubio paid tribute to the victims of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, carried out by Pakistani terrorists, which claimed 166 lives, including six American nationals.

“At the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, I laid a wreath honouring the victims of the horrific November 26, 2008, terrorist attacks, including six American citizens. We remember those lost, honour the courage of those who responded, and reaffirm the enduring US-India partnership and our shared commitment to combating terrorism,” the US Secretary of State said in a post on the social media platform X.

US, India Discuss Trade, Defence, and Geopolitics

Subsequently, during bilateral talks with EAM Jaishankar, Rubio advocated expanded energy trade alongside increased purchases of American technologies and defence systems, according to official statements released by the US State Department.

“The Secretary reiterated that increased energy trade with the United States can play a transformative role in diversifying India's supply chains while meeting its sizeable consumer demand. He also commended recent progress in bilateral defence and civil nuclear cooperation, and advocated for the increased purchase of US technologies and systems, which can enhance the security and prosperity of both our countries,” the State Department said in a statement.

Both sides further deliberated on pressing geopolitical developments across regional and international arenas, including the evolving situation in the Middle East.

“Pleased to meet US Marco Rubio in Mumbai today. We shared views on further advancement of our ties, focusing on trade, energy, technology, defence and people-to-people ties. Also exchanged views on regional developments,” EAM Jaishankar stated on X following the meeting.

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