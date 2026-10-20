Major Railway Expansion In Chhattisgarh With New Lines And Corridors

New Railway Projects Sanctioned for Chhattisgarh

Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday said that many projects have been sanctioned for Chhattisgarh aimed at expanding the railway network in the state. He said that various other projects have been approved by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the state.

Detailing several projects, he said, "Many new railway projects have been sanctioned for Chhattisgarh. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved several projects through the Cabinet. These include a fourth railway line from Katni and Shahdol in Madhya Pradesh to Pendra Road, a third line from Pendra Road to Bilaspur, and a third line from Champa to Korba." "Additionally, two major corridors have been sanctioned: one stretching from Kharsia through Naya Raipur to Parmalkasa, and another from Katghora to Dongargarh. These will essentially create corridors to the north and south of the existing Jharsuguda–Bilaspur–Gondia route. The implementation of these projects will significantly expand the railway network in Chhattisgarh, enabling at least 100 additional trains to operate and serve the residents of the state," he added.

Connecting Remote Regions

Expanding further on the impact of the projects, he said that in Chhattisgarh, two remote areas have now been connected to the railway network. "An existing railway line already runs from Raipur through Bhilai and Balod to Dalli Rajhara. A new line has now been constructed from Dalli Rajhara to Rowghat, and a new train service between Raipur and Rowghat has been launched today. With the commencement of this service, the entire region-including the North Bastar Kanker district, where the menace of Naxalism has recently been eradicated-now has direct rail connectivity to Raipur. Furthermore, the line from Raipur, passing through Abhanpur to Kurud, has undergone gauge conversion with the laying of new tracks, and a new train service between Kurud and Raipur has begun; this service will soon be extended to Dhamtari," he said.

Inauguration of New Lines and Services

Indian Railways achieved a significant milestone today in expanding rail connectivity and enhancing passenger amenities in Chhattisgarh. In the esteemed presence of the Chief Minister, Vishnu Deo Sai, and the Union Minister of Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw, the Tadoki–Raoghat and Abhanpur–Kurud broad-gauge rail lines were inaugurated. On this occasion, new passenger train services-Raoghat–Raipur and Raipur–Kurud-were flagged off. Additionally, the foundation stone was laid for an Electric Locomotive Maintenance Facility in Raipur. The Union Minister of Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw, participated in the event via video conferencing.

The arrival of a train in Raoghat for the first time since independence marks a historic achievement in connecting the remote regions of southern Chhattisgarh to the national rail network. These projects and new passenger services will strengthen regional connectivity and provide citizens with improved travel facilities. (ANI)

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