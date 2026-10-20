MENAFN - Send2Press Newswire) DENVER, Colo., Oct. 20, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - ACES Quality Management ® (ACES), the leading provider of enterprise quality management and control software for the financial services industry, announced today that PROGRESS in Lending (PIL) has recognized Kyle Kehoe, executive vice president of sales, as one of nine 2026 Lending Luminaries. PIL's eighth annual Lending Luminary Award recognizes people in the lending industry who inspire or influence others. This year's honorees come from lending, servicing, technology and title.







Image caption: ACES Quality Management's Kyle Kehoe named a 2026 Lending Luminary.

Kehoe has spent the past year encouraging lenders to maintain their investment in quality control (QC) as origination volumes stayed low. With fewer new loans coming in, lenders had less room to absorb repurchase requests or hold defective loans they could not sell or service. During that period, Kehoe's sales team closed new business with the 11th-largest bank in the U.S., the second-largest bank in Canada, the second-largest bank in Arkansas, the largest and second-largest credit unions in Florida and the largest credit union in Oregon.

“Kyle leads a team that knows this industry and the risks lenders face as well as anyone,” said ACES CEO Trevor Gauthier.“They take the time to understand each institution's challenges and stay with the problem until it's solved. When volume dropped, Kyle spent the year telling them that's when QC matters most, and the lenders who listened are better for it. That's the kind of influence this award recognizes.”

Over the coming year, Kehoe plans to take the same approach into market segments where ACES has an established presence and room to grow.

“It's an honor to be recognized by PROGRESS in Lending, and I share it with our entire team,” Kehoe said.“They're dedicated to helping lenders strengthen their risk management, which protects both the institution and its borrowers, especially in a market this tight.”

The full list of 2026 Lending Luminaries is available at .

About ACES Quality Management

ACES Quality Management is the leading provider of enterprise quality management and control software for the financial services industry. The nation's most prominent lenders, servicers and financial institutions rely on ACES Quality Management & Control® Software to improve audit throughput and quality while controlling costs, including:

Over 70% of the top 20 independent mortgage lenders; 8 of the top 10 loan servicers; 14 of the top 30 banks; and 7 of the top 15 credit unions in the United States.

ACES also supports multiple state housing authorities and mortgage insurers, a government-sponsored enterprise (GSE) and dozens of third-party QC service providers that collectively serve hundreds of financial institutions.

Unlike other quality control platforms, ACES Flexible Audit Technology® enables independent mortgage lenders and financial institutions to easily manage and customize the system to their specific needs, including the ability to evaluate loan risk at scale without relying on IT or outside resources. With ACES' AI-powered capabilities, audit teams can translate complexity into clear insights and accelerate performance.

Using a customer-centric approach, ACES clients get responsive support and access to our experts to maximize their investment. For more information, visit or call 1-800-858-1598.

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MEDIA ONLY CONTACT:

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Lindsey Neal

Depth for ACES Quality Management

(404) 549-9282

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News Source: ACES Quality Management

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