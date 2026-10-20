Firstclose Chief Technology Officer Dan Kellett Named A 2026 Lending Luminary

MENAFN - Send2Press Newswire) AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 20, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - FirstClose TM, a leading fintech provider of data and workflow solutions for home equity and mortgage lenders nationwide, announced today that PROGRESS in Lending (PIL) has recognized Chief Technology Officer Dan Kellett for his influence on how lenders approach home equity technology, naming him one of nine 2026 Lending Luminaries.







Image caption: Dan Kellett of FirstClose.

Now in its eighth year, the Lending Luminary Award honors mortgage industry professionals whose ideas and leadership move others. The association defines a luminary as“a person who inspires or influences others” and published this year's winners on Oct. 10.

Kellett's recognition centers on a point he has pressed about home equity lending. In his view, lenders have brought the application online while leaving the processes that follow it unchanged.

“Until you fix that underlying structure, you don't really have a digital experience,” Kellett said.“You just have a digital intake form.”

He traces part of the problem to the fact that home equity does not sit cleanly in any one department. Home equity lines of credit follow consumer lending conventions, and closed-end second mortgages fall under mortgage regulation, so institutions inherit complexity from both sides without infrastructure built for either. With pull-through below 50% and origination costs near $4,600 per loan, Kellett has argued that lenders compressing 40- to 45-day cycles into 10 to 15 days are automating order management rather than polishing intake.

Kellett, who leads product engineering, information technology and cybersecurity at FirstClose, applied the same thinking when he set the company's AI strategy. The work began with internal operations, where every employee has AI tools and receives training as new capabilities become available. He then moved to the data layer, bringing custom applications, Salesforce® and Jira® together in a single warehouse that the business can query. AI within the product is the last phase and remains a direction on the company's roadmap.

Kellett also re-architected XpressEquity, the FirstClose point-of-sale platform, and rebuilt the company's technology team. Under the architecture he established, the FirstClose platform runs on cloud-native, event-driven services with end-to-end observability, and automated governance processes have reduced the work of maintaining SOC 2 compliance.

FirstClose works with more than 225 financial institutions, a client base that gives Kellett a direct view of the systems and constraints lenders work within. The full list of 2026 Lending Luminaries is available at .

About FirstClose

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, FirstClose, Inc. provides fintech solutions to home equity and mortgage lenders nationwide. The company's mission is to increase profitability and reduce costs for mortgage lenders. FirstClose makes this possible through offering systems and relationships that enable lenders to assist their borrowers more effectively, reduce closing costs and ultimately shorten closing times. For more information, visit firstclose.

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MEDIA ONLY CONTACT:

(not for print or online)

Lindsey Neal

Depth for FirstClose

(404) 549-9282

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News Source: FirstClose

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