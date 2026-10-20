MENAFN - Send2Press Newswire) BOULDER, Colo., Oct. 20, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Floify, the mortgage industry's leading point-of-sale (POS) solution, today announced the launch of Verification of Assets (VOA) within Floify Verify, its native verification service powered by Argyle.







Image caption: Floify adds asset verification, completing its Floify Verify suite.

Lenders using Floify have been able to verify income and employment directly through Floify Verify for some time. However, asset verification was handled elsewhere, through tools such as AccountChek® or Plaid. That meant borrowers were routed through a different interface mid-application, while lenders were left managing separate reporting and a second billing relationship. VOA brings asset verification directly into Floify Verify, completing what Floify calls the“verification triad.”

VOA is built into two places in Floify. In Live Loan Flow, a loan officer can trigger asset verification at any point, manually or through business rules, and request re-verification later if a borrower's finances change. In Apply Now, including Floify's Dynamic AI autofill experience, a borrower can connect a bank account directly in the assets section, with document upload as a fallback, and see that data flow straight into the 1003. Both paths share the same bank connection, GSE-accepted report and billing pipeline.

Lenders can also select the VOA report's transaction history window, ranging from 15 days to 2 years, and choose which accounts to include when refreshing the report. Floify automatically suppresses duplicate bank statement requests once a report is on file. Reports meet Day 1 Certainty® eligibility requirements from Fannie Mae and AIM eligibility requirements from Freddie Mac, with reference numbers written automatically into the GSE fields in Encompass® and BytePro®. All verification activity on a loan (income, employment and assets) now appears on a single invoice.

“Verification of assets is the piece our lenders have been asking for since Floify Verify launched in 2024,” said Bryan Traeger, general manager of Floify.“Income, employment and assets are the three pillars of a complete verification picture, and now lenders can run all three through one platform, one connection and one invoice.”

“We've worked with Floify for years to bring real-time, consumer-permissioned income and employment data into their platform, and VOA extends that partnership to assets,” said Shmulik Fishman, founder and CEO of Argyle.“Lenders get a faster, more reliable view of a borrower's full financial picture in a workflow they already trust, and borrowers get to skip the paperwork entirely.”

VOA supports checking and savings accounts at launch, with investment accounts such as retirement accounts and stock and bond holdings planned for a future release.

ABOUT FLOIFY:

Floify is a fully configurable point of sale (POS) platform that streamlines the loan process with a secure application, communication and document portal between lenders, borrowers, referral partners and other mortgage stakeholders. Its Dynamic AI feature reimagines the mortgage application process by moving document collection and AI-driven data extraction to the very beginning of the process, allowing borrowers to upload key documents and have applications prepopulated with verified information, accelerating pre-approvals and simplifying the borrower experience. Floify is a subsidiary of Porch Group, Inc. (“Porch Group”) (NASDAQ: PRCH). For more, visit or find us on social media at Facebook, LinkedIn or Twitter / X.

ABOUT ARGYLE:

Argyle is the leading consumer-permissioned verification platform, empowering consumers to share their income, employment, and asset data through consumer-directed payroll and bank connections. With Argyle, lenders automate verification workflows to save time, reduce fraud and compliance risks, lower costs and build better product experiences. As an authorized supplier for Fannie Mae's Desktop Underwriter® validation service and an approved service provider supporting Freddie Mac's Loan Product Advisor® asset and income modeler (AIM), Argyle empowers mortgage lenders to receive the paystubs and W-2s applicants share, understand applicants' ability to pay and improve loan quality-all at up to 80% less cost. Argyle's commitment to innovation is backed by investors including Bain Capital Ventures, Checkr, Mastercard and SignalFire. For more information on Argyle's industry-leading platform, please visit .

X: @Floify @withArgyle #mortgage #fintech #housingfinance

###

MEDIA ONLY CONTACT:

(not for print or online)

Elizabeth Schroeder

Depth for Floify

209-774-6555

...

News Source: Floify

Follow Send2Press Newswire on Google News, or add us as a preferred source, to get our latest news announcements from all topics in your feeds.