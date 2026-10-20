27.6% Mom Increase In Industrial Planned Projects For Renovations And Equipment Upgrades For September 2026

MENAFN - Send2Press Newswire) JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 20, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Industrial SalesLeads today announced its September 2026 results for planned capital project spending in the Food and Beverage industry. Food and beverage renovation and equipment upgrade planned projects rose 27.6% from the previous month.







Image caption: Industrial SalesLeads today announced its September 2026 results for planned capital project spending in the Food and Beverage industry.

The Firm tracks planned industrial capital projects across North America, including facility expansions, new plant construction and major equipment modernization. Its research confirms 65 new projects in the Food and Beverage sector in September. Processing facilities accounted for 45 of them and distribution and industrial warehouse projects for 23. The research team also identified 7 projects valued at $100 million or more. The largest is a proposed $1.3 billion, 1.5 million-square-foot Walmart distribution center in Georgia. Construction is expected to start in late fall 2026.

The following are selected highlights on new Food and Beverage industry construction news.

FOOD AND BEVERAGE PROJECT TYPE

Processing Facilities – 45 New Projects Distribution and Industrial Warehouse – 23 New Projects

FOOD AND BEVERAGE PROJECT SCOPE/ACTIVITY

New Construction – 16 New Projects Expansion – 19 New Projects Renovations/Equipment Upgrades – 37 New Projects Plant Closing – 7 New Projects

FOOD AND BEVERAGE PROJECT LOCATION (TOP 10 STATES)

California – 7 New York – 6 Indiana – 6 Georgia – 5 Pennsylvania – 5 Wisconsin – 5 Michigan – 4 Minnesota – 3 Texas – 3 Washington – 3

LARGEST PLANNED PROJECT

During the month of September, our research team identified 7 new Food and Beverage facility construction projects with an estimated value of $100 million or more.

The largest project is owned by Walmart, who is planning to invest $1.3 billion for the construction of a 1.5 million sf distribution center in CARNESVILLE, GA. They are currently seeking approval for the project. Construction is expected to start in late Fall 2026.

TOP 10 TRACKED FOOD AND BEVERAGE PROJECTS

PENNSYLVANIA:

Dairy product mfr. is planning to invest $1.2 billion for the renovation and equipment upgrades on a 1.5 million sf processing facility at 7350 Industrial Blvd. in ALLENTOWN, PA. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

WISCONSIN:

Agricultural co-operative is planning to invest $700 million for the construction of a soybean processing plant in EVANSVILLE, WI. They have recently received approval for the project.

INDIANA:

Flavour, fragrance and cosmetic ingredient mfr. is planning to invest $215 million for the construction of a processing facility in WEST HARRISON, IN. They are currently seeking approval for the project. Completion is slated for 2028.

MISSOURI:

Dairy product mfr. is planning to invest $197 million for the construction of a processing facility on Hazel Ave. in CARTHAGE, MO. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

NEW YORK:

Supermarket chain is planning to invest $110 million for the construction of a distribution and cold storage facility in ROCHESTER, NY. They are currently seeking approval for the project and will consolidate their operations upon completion.

PENNSYLVANIA:

Snack food mfr. is expanding and planning to invest $42 million for the renovation and equipment upgrades on an additional 79,000 sf of processing space at 615 Alpha Dr. in O'HARA TOWNSHIP, PA. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

SOUTH CAROLINA:

Food products mfr. is planning to invest $33 million for the expansion and equipment upgrades on their processing and warehouse facility in SWANSEA, SC. They are currently seeking approval for the project. Completion is slated for 2028.

MISSOURI:

Frozen food products mfr. is planning to invest $32 million for the construction of three office facilities and a warehouse on Le Compte Rd. in SPRINGFIELD, MO. They are currently seeking approval for the project. Construction will occur in 2 phases and they will relocate their operations upon completion.

INDIANA:

Food and beverage company is planning to invest $30 million for equipment upgrades on their processing facility in KENDALLVILLE, IN. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

COLORADO:

Brewery is planning to invest $23 million for equipment upgrades on their production and warehouse facility in FORT COLLINS, CO. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

About Industrial SalesLeads, Inc.

Since 1959, Industrial SalesLeads, based in Jacksonville, FL is a leader in delivering industrial capital project intelligence and prospecting services for sales and marketing teams to ensure a predictable and scalable pipeline. Our Industrial Market Intelligence, IMI identifies timely insights on companies planning significant capital investments such as new construction, expansion, relocation, equipment modernization and plant closings in industrial facilities. The Outsourced Prospecting Services, an extension to your sales team, is designed to drive growth with qualified meetings and appointments for your internal sales team. Visit us at .

Each month, our team provides hundreds of industrial reports within a variety of industries.

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News Source: Industrial SalesLeads Inc

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