MENAFN - Send2Press Newswire) DETROIT, Mich., Oct. 20, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Millionaire Mastermind Academy, the national entrepreneurship and economic empowerment nonprofit founded by Velma Trayham, is hosting 16 free Party at the Polls events this election season - 13 in Michigan and three in Nevada - through its partnership with When We All Vote, the nonpartisan civic engagement initiative founded by former first lady Michelle Obama.







Image caption: Millionaire Mastermind Academy Non-Profit, hosts 16 nonpartisan Party at the Polls events.

The events began Oct. 3 and continue through Election Day, Nov. 3, 2026, bringing together entrepreneurs, small business owners, creatives and community leaders to promote voter readiness and informed participation.

From film studios to small business hubs, each gathering reflects the community it serves. Together, the events aim to reach hundreds of voters by meeting people where they already gather, work and build relationships.

“As a Detroit native and filmmaker, this work is personal to me. I know the talent, ambition and determination in this city, and I want the people building its future to have a voice in the decisions that affect their livelihoods,” said Treavion Davenport, executive director of Millionaire Mastermind Academy and founder of FLEXHAUS CINEMA+ SOUND.

“Behind every small business and every production are families counting on those opportunities. Our partnership with When We All Vote brings civic participation into spaces where people already feel connected - from creative studios to neighborhood businesses. Across our 16 activations in Michigan and Nevada, we're reminding people that their voices matter, their votes matter, and they have a role in shaping what comes next for their communities.”

Founded in 2018, Millionaire Mastermind Academy helps women entrepreneurs build businesses and pursue economic mobility through mentorship, technical assistance, accelerator programs and strategic connections. According to its 2023-2024 Annual Impact Report, the organization has served more than 8,000 entrepreneurs, with a strong presence in Georgia, Texas, Florida and Arizona.

Its partnership with When We All Vote extends that work into civic participation. Public decisions influence access to capital, workforce development, infrastructure and the conditions in which businesses operate. The events help participants understand those connections and prepare to make their voices heard.

Every event is free, open to the public and nonpartisan, with no candidate endorsements.

Detroit event brings film and television professionals together

On Saturday, Oct. 24, Millionaire Mastermind Academy will bring Detroit's film and television community together at Living the Dream Studio for“Let's Make It a Movie Mixer!” The event will include a“Class of 2026” industry photograph celebrating the professionals helping shape Detroit's creative economy.

Featured speakers include Davenport and Sabrina Jackson, a FOX 2 Detroit contributor and Millionaire Mastermind Academy community partner.

Detroit registration is available at .

MEDIA INTERVIEW OPPORTUNITIES

Trayham is available for interviews about the organization's civic engagement work and the connection between entrepreneurship, economic opportunity and voter participation. Additional interview opportunities include Davenport and Jackson. Media are invited to cover the events. (Media only: info[@]millionairemastermindacademy).

ABOUT MILLIONAIRE MASTERMIND ACADEMY

Millionaire Mastermind Academy is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit founded by Velma Trayham to advance economic opportunity through entrepreneurship. The organization has mentored more than 8,000 women through technical assistance and economic empowerment programs, helping women-owned businesses grow and strengthen their communities.

ABOUT WHEN WE ALL VOTE

When We All Vote is a national, nonpartisan initiative founded in 2018 by Michelle Obama to increase participation in every election, close the race and age voting gap, and change the culture around voting. It is an initiative of Civic Nation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit.

News Source: Millionaire Mastermind Academy

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