MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> President of Botswana Duma Gideon Boko's visit underscores Botswana's longstanding ties with Chow Tai Fook across the natural diamond value chain

BEIJING, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 20 October 2026 – During his State Visit to China, President of the Republic of Botswana Duma Gideon Boko led a delegation to visit the newly opened signature boutique of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (“Chow Tai Fook Jewellery”, the“Group” or the“Company”; SEHK stock code: 1929) at Beijing SKP on 14 October, for an exchange on China–Botswana cooperation across the natural diamond value chain. Mr Kent Wong, Managing Director of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group, welcomed President Boko and the delegation, highlighting the Group's longstanding ties with Botswana's diamond industry and sharing how Chow Tai Fook creates new value to natural diamonds through cultural heritage reinterpretation and contemporary design.

President Boko's visit took place as China and Botswana elevated bilateral relations to a comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership. The two countries also agreed to deepen cooperation in the diamond sector and enhance access for Botswana's diamond products to the Chinese market.

<p> Mr Kent Wong, Managing Director of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group, said,” We are deeply honoured to welcome President Boko to Chow Tai Fook in Beijing. Botswana holds an important place in the global natural diamond value chain and in Chow Tai Fook's own journey with natural diamonds. Our longstanding partnerships with Botswana's diamond industry and De Beers Group reflect a shared commitment to the enduring value of natural diamonds. We look forward to continuing to contribute our expertise in craftsmanship, design and retail to enhance consumer confidence in natural diamonds and support the industry's sustainable development.”</p> <p> <b> Deepening ties across the natural diamond value chain</b></p> <p> Botswana is one of the world's leading diamond-producing countries, and diamonds are an important pillar of China-Botswana economic cooperation. The latest China-Botswana Joint Statement identifies the diamond sector as an area for further cooperation, including improved access for Botswana's diamond products to the Chinese market.</p> See also AITO Looks Ahead to Europe, Building a Thriving Automotive Ecosystem <p> Chow Tai Fook has deep roots in the natural diamond industry, underpinned by established global sourcing capabilities. The Group's relationship with De Beers Group dates back to 1973, when Chow Tai Fook became a De Beers Group Sightholder. Since 2011, Chow Tai Fook has operated its own diamond cutting and polishing facility in Botswana, extending the Group's involvement across the value chain from sourcing and craftsmanship to jewellery design and retail.</p> <p> Chow Tai Fook has also been an early advocate of diamond traceability. Launched in 2016, T·MARK enables customers to trace the journey of selected diamonds from sourcing, cutting and polishing to certification and setting. In FY2026, all newly procured T·MARK diamonds were traceable to their country of origin.</p> <iframe class="ap-between-posts-ad-frame" src="" title="Advertisement" loading="eager" scrolling="no" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin"> <p> <b> Reimagining natural diamonds through Chinese creativity</b></p> <p> Natural diamonds embody both the extraordinary beauty of nature and the emotions and memories that jewellery carries across generations. Through design and craftsmanship, Chow Tai Fook brings Chinese cultural heritage into a contemporary context, creating natural diamond jewellery that resonates with evolving lifestyles and expressions of individuality.</p> <p> In September 2026, Chow Tai Fook participated in the signing of the Beijing Declaration on Natural Diamonds and Sustainable Development. Convened by The Shanghai Diamond Exchange, the initiative brought together government representatives from Botswana, Namibia and South Africa, as well as members of the Chinese and international diamond industry. It supports closer engagement between diamond-producing countries and the Chinese market, while advancing consumer understanding of the enduring value of natural diamonds.</p> <p> Chow Tai Fook and De Beers Group also recently launched the Desert Rose Collection, inspired by desert rose stone formations and the resilience of plants thriving in arid landscapes. The collaboration builds on the two companies' longstanding relationship and their shared focus on strengthening consumer appreciation and confidence in natural diamonds.</p> <p> Looking ahead, Chow Tai Fook will continue to invest in design, craftsmanship and consumer engagement, while working with partners across the natural diamond value chain to support the industry's sustainable development and contribute to deeper ties between China and Botswana.</p> <p>Hashtag: #NaturalDiamonds #Diamonds #DeBeersGroup #BuildingForever</p> <p>The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.</p><p> About De Beers Group <p>Established in 1888, De Beers Group is the world's leading diamond company with expertise in the exploration, mining, marketing and retailing of diamonds. Together with its joint venture partners, De Beers Group employs more than 20,000 people across the diamond pipeline and is the world's largest diamond producer by value, with diamond mining operations in Botswana, Canada, Namibia and South Africa. Innovation sits at the heart of De Beers Group's strategy as it develops a portfolio of offers that span the diamond value chain, including its jewellery houses, De Beers London and Forevermark, and other pioneering solutions such as diamond sourcing and traceability initiatives Tracr and GemFair. De Beers Group also provides leading services and technology to the diamond industry in the form of education and laboratory services and a wide range of diamond sorting, detection and classification technology services. De Beers Group is committed to ',' a holistic and integrated approach to sustainability that underpins our efforts to create meaningful impact for the people and places where our diamonds are discovered. Building Forever focuses on three key areas where, through collaborations and partnerships around the globe, we have an enhanced ability to drive positive impact; Livelihoods, Climate and Nature. De Beers Group is a member of the Anglo American plc group. For further information, visit .</p> See also OceanX Summit brings leading ocean voices together to connect discovery with impact</p> About Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited <p>Since its founding in 1929, CHOW TAI FOOK, the flagship brand of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group, has been celebrated for its bold designs and meticulous attention to detail. Our commitment to innovation and craftsmanship has made us synonymous with excellence, value, and authenticity.</p> <p> As a global Chinese luxury group, we blend contemporary designs with traditional techniques to create timeless pieces. Each collection reflects our customers' stories and lives, celebrating their special moments. We aspire to inspire and captivate generations to come, weaving the story of CHOW TAI FOOK into their own.</p> <p> Our brand portfolio includes the iconic CHOW TAI FOOK flagship brand, HEARTS ON FIRE, ENZO, and MONOLOGUE, offering a wide variety of products, including an expanding range of cuttingedge IP collaborations. With over 5,000 stores worldwide, we offer a seamless client journey across all touchpoints through a network spanning China and a growing number of global locations.</p> <p> Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (SEHK: 1929) has been listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange since December 2011. We are committed to delivering sustainable long-term value for our stakeholders by continually enhancing earnings quality and driving higher value growth.</p> <p></p> <h2></h2>