Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Welcomes President Of Botswana To Its Newly Opened Signature Boutique In Beijing Arabian Post
BEIJING, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 20 October 2026 – During his State Visit to China, President of the Republic of Botswana Duma Gideon Boko led a delegation to visit the newly opened signature boutique of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (“Chow Tai Fook Jewellery”, the“Group” or the“Company”; SEHK stock code: 1929) at Beijing SKP on 14 October, for an exchange on China–Botswana cooperation across the natural diamond value chain. Mr Kent Wong, Managing Director of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group, welcomed President Boko and the delegation, highlighting the Group's longstanding ties with Botswana's diamond industry and sharing how Chow Tai Fook creates new value to natural diamonds through cultural heritage reinterpretation and contemporary design.
President Boko's visit took place as China and Botswana elevated bilateral relations to a comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership. The two countries also agreed to deepen cooperation in the diamond sector and enhance access for Botswana's diamond products to the Chinese market.
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