Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish
Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Welcomes President Of Botswana To Its Newly Opened Signature Boutique In Beijing Arabian Post

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Welcomes President Of Botswana To Its Newly Opened Signature Boutique In Beijing Arabian Post


Date: 2026-10-20 02:12:01

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) clearfix"> President of Botswana Duma Gideon Boko's visit underscores Botswana's longstanding ties with Chow Tai Fook across the natural diamond value chain

BEIJING, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 20 October 2026 – During his State Visit to China, President of the Republic of Botswana Duma Gideon Boko led a delegation to visit the newly opened signature boutique of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (“Chow Tai Fook Jewellery”, the“Group” or the“Company”; SEHK stock code: 1929) at Beijing SKP on 14 October, for an exchange on China–Botswana cooperation across the natural diamond value chain. Mr Kent Wong, Managing Director of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group, welcomed President Boko and the delegation, highlighting the Group's longstanding ties with Botswana's diamond industry and sharing how Chow Tai Fook creates new value to natural diamonds through cultural heritage reinterpretation and contemporary design.

President Boko's visit took place as China and Botswana elevated bilateral relations to a comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership. The two countries also agreed to deepen cooperation in the diamond sector and enhance access for Botswana's diamond products to the Chinese market.

MENAFN20102026000152002308ID1111839270


The Arabian Post

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search