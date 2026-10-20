Wuzhen Summit Puts Spotlight On Tongxiang's Expanding AI Industry Arabian Post
For Tongxiang, long associated with the annual internet conference, the summit is also a chance to demonstrate how local companies are commercializing AI technologies for customers at home and abroad.
Ahead of the event, reporters visited seven Tongxiang-based companies working in robotics, intelligent vehicles, synthetic data, industrial automation, logistics and computing infrastructure.
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