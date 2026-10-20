Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish
Wuzhen Summit Puts Spotlight On Tongxiang's Expanding AI Industry Arabian Post

Wuzhen Summit Puts Spotlight On Tongxiang's Expanding AI Industry Arabian Post


Date: 2026-10-20 02:12:01

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) clearfix"> TONGXIANG, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 20 October 2026 – The 2026 World Internet Conference Wuzhen Summit will open on Nov. 2, bringing technology leaders, researchers and companies to the historic water town as Tongxiang firms expand AI applications from commercial cleaning and autonomous delivery to industrial control and data-center cooling.

For Tongxiang, long associated with the annual internet conference, the summit is also a chance to demonstrate how local companies are commercializing AI technologies for customers at home and abroad.

Ahead of the event, reporters visited seven Tongxiang-based companies working in robotics, intelligent vehicles, synthetic data, industrial automation, logistics and computing infrastructure.

MENAFN20102026000152002308ID1111839269


The Arabian Post

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search