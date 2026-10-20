Are The World's Central Banks About To Slam On The Brakes Together? Arabian Post
The world's most powerful central banks are lining up to raise interest rates at the same time. History suggests this rarely ends quietly.
The Federal Reserve is, I believe, likely to hold this month, then hike in December. Markets put the odds of a European Central Bank rise in December at 84%. Canada's inflation has smashed through its target. British wage growth keeps running hot.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment