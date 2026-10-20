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Are The World's Central Banks About To Slam On The Brakes Together? Arabian Post

Are The World's Central Banks About To Slam On The Brakes Together? Arabian Post


Date: 2026-10-20 02:12:00

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) clearfix">

The world's most powerful central banks are lining up to raise interest rates at the same time. History suggests this rarely ends quietly.

The Federal Reserve is, I believe, likely to hold this month, then hike in December. Markets put the odds of a European Central Bank rise in December at 84%. Canada's inflation has smashed through its target. British wage growth keeps running hot.

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The Arabian Post

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