Tiny Titan Domination: Vinfast VF3 Is The Best-Selling BEV Model In The Philippines Arabian Post
Dubbed as the“Tiny Titan,” the VF 3 asserted its popularity among first-time Filipino EV owners looking for compact and practical vehicles. Already gaining strong traction before recent oil price hikes, the VF 3 saw demand surge during the global energy uncertainty as volatile domestic fuel prices pushed Filipino motorists towards cost-efficient mobility options.
Beyond the impressive specifications of the VF 3, the model's market dominance is credited to VinFast's comprehensive Ownership System that helps address key barriers to EV adoption. The number one BEV brand's first-of-its-kind initiatives such as the Battery Subscription Policy, which lowers upfront costs, and the Residual Value Guarantee Program, which protects long-term asset value, continue to appeal to Filipinos looking for practical mobility solutions. Coupled with its free charging program until March 31, 2029, the brand's expanding charging networks in the country builds a strong total cost of ownership case for VF 3, attracting Filipinos to make the EV shift amidst fuel price volatility.
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