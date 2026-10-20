Burjeel Highlights Healthcare Operations Exceeding 1.17 Million Visits Arabian Post
Arabian Post Staff -DubaiAbu Dhabi-based Burjeel Holdings has highlighted its mission-ready healthcare operations across national and international projects, reporting more than 1.17 million outpatient and inpatient visits as it showcases an integrated model for delivering medical services.
The healthcare group is placing emergency preparedness, frontline medical response, deployable hospital infrastructure and specialised treatment at the centre of its participation in the Abu Dhabi Future Health Summit 2026, being held from October 20 to 22 at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi.
Burjeel is participating as an Associate Partner under the theme“A System for Every Second”, demonstrating how different medical capabilities can operate through a coordinated framework rather than as separate services.
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