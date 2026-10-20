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Bitget Targets Thai Market Through Licensed Exchange Purchase Arabian Post


Date: 2026-10-20 02:11:59

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Cryptocurrency trading platform Bitget has announced plans to acquire a licensed digital asset exchange in Thailand, seeking a regulated operating base in the country through a transaction that remains subject to official approval.

The proposed acquisition involves Bangkok-based GMO-Z. com Cryptonomics (Thailand) Co., Ltd., which operates a digital asset exchange and brokerage. Bitget said on Tuesday that the purchase would be undertaken through its interest in BTGT Management (Thailand) Ltd., a locally registered company.

Under the arrangement, Japan's GMO Internet, its subsidiary GMO-Z. com Holdings (Thailand), and other shareholders would transfer their holdings to BTGT Management or its designated entity. Completion depends on regulatory consent and other contractual conditions, including approval of the proposed change in ownership.

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The Arabian Post

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