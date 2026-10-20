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China's Village Super League: More Than Just Soccer Arabian Post

China's Village Super League: More Than Just Soccer Arabian Post


Date: 2026-10-20 02:11:57

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) clearfix"> BEIJING, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 20 October 2026 – In Rongjiang, a county in Guizhou, southwest China, soccer is bringing communities together and creating new opportunities for local businesses.

From packed stadiums to traditional music and dance, the Village Super League is about much more than the game; it's a celebration of local culture, community spirit and hometown pride.

Hashtag: #CGTN

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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The Arabian Post

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