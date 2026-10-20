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Federal Council Explanations On Popular Vote November 29, 2026

Federal Council Explanations On Popular Vote November 29, 2026


Date: 2026-10-20 02:11:13

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The official explanations of the Federal Council are available in PDF format in German, French and Italian. Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Federal Council explanations on Popular vote November 29, 2026 1 minute
    Deutsch de Abstimmungsbüchlein vom 29. November 2026 Original Read more: Abstimmungsbüchlein vom 29. November Français fr Livret de votation du 29 novembre 2026 Read more: Livret de votation du 29 novembre Italiano it Opuscolo informativo delle votazioni del 29 novembre 2026 Read more: Opuscolo informativo delle votazioni del 29 novembre

On 29 November 2026, Swiss citizens will vote on four proposals:

Erläuterungen des BundesratesExternal link (in german)

Explications du Conseil fédéralExternal link (in french)

Spiegazioni del Consiglio federaleExternal link (in italian)

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Swissinfo

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