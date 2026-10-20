Federal Council Explanations On Popular Vote November 29, 2026
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Deutsch
de
Abstimmungsbüchlein vom 29. November 2026
Original
Read more: Abstimmungsbüchlein vom 29. November
Français
fr
Livret de votation du 29 novembre 2026
Read more: Livret de votation du 29 novembre
Italiano
it
Opuscolo informativo delle votazioni del 29 novembre 2026
Read more: Opuscolo informativo delle votazioni del 29 novembre
On 29 November 2026, Swiss citizens will vote on four proposals:
Erläuterungen des BundesratesExternal link (in german)
Explications du Conseil fédéralExternal link (in french)
Spiegazioni del Consiglio federaleExternal link (in italian)
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