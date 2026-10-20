Why The Arctic Route Is Heating Up For Global Shipping

Deutsch de Schifffahrt in der Arktis: Was kommt nach dem ewigen Eis? Original Read more: Schifffahrt in der Arktis: Was kommt nach dem ewigen Français fr La navigation dans l'Arctique menace-t-elle les glaces éternelles? Read more: La navigation dans l'Arctique menace-t-elle les glaces éterne Español es El impacto que la navegación tiene en el deshielo del Ártico Read more: El impacto que la navegación tiene en el deshielo del Á Português pt Estudo suíço mede efeito de navios sobre nuvens no Ártico Read more: Estudo suíço mede efeito de navios sobre nuvens no Á العربية ar الملاحة في القطب الشمالي: ماذا بعد ذوبان الجليد البحري؟ Read more: الملاحة في القطب الشمالي: ماذا بعد ذوبان الجليد ال Русский ru Судоходство в Арктике: что будет, когда и если исчезнут вечные льды? Read more: Судоходство в Арктике: что будет, когда и если исчезнут вечные

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Swiss researchers have studied how ships' exhaust fumes affect cloud formation and melting ice in the Arctic, at a time when climate change and Middle East conflict are pushing vessels towards polar routes. This content was published on October 20, 2026 - 09:00 9 minutes Meret Michel

Julia Schmale, a professor at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Lausanne (EPFL), and PhD student Benjamin Heutte had initially been more interested in something else – natural aerosols in the Arctic. They wanted to find out more about how these particles are formed, how they move, and how they affect clouds and the climate.

To explore this, the team spent a year on a research vessel in the Arctic Ocean. But there was a problem: exhaust fumes – that is, aerosols which are not natural. Most of the time, with the wind coming from the same direction, their own ship's exhaust gases were being blown directly over their measuring instruments.

They looked on the bright side.“We thought of it as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” says Schmale, who describes it as“like a controlled experiment”. Air pollution in the Arctic is currently almost non-existent in summer, which meant their team could closely examine the effect of particulate matter and pollutants from a single ship on cloud formation.

Clouds play a key role in Arctic climate: they influence radiation by reflecting the sun's rays back into the sky and the Earth's infrared radiation back down to the ground.

But this doesn't always happen in the same way. The higher the liquid water content in the cloud, the more it acts“like a blanket”, Schmale explains – meaning the Earth's warm infrared radiation is sent back. This radiation transports heat even in icy conditions. And such clouds, which consist more of water droplets than small ice crystals, in turn influence the rate at which the ice melts.

When the cloud is situated above the ice, the impact of shipping-caused pollutants on the cloud within a radius of 100m leads to additional ice melt of around 1mm per day, according to the researchers' preliminary estimates.

Conversely, when the cloud is over water, it has a cooling rather than a warming effect.

The study is a small piece of the larger puzzle of how clouds are formed – and how they affect the climate. As such, its significance is limited. But the overarching question is extremely relevant: do emissions from ships in the Arctic influence cloud formation and, consequently, ice melt?

Countries eye the Arctic route

According to the Alfred Wegener InstituteExternal link, a German polar and marine research centre, summer sea ice in the Arctic has been declining by 13% per decade since the 1990s. Satellite data even suggests the Arctic could experience its first ice-free summer as early as 2030External link.

As a result, passages once difficult to navigate are increasingly becoming transport routes for global shipping.

According to the Arctic CouncilExternal link, an intergovernmental forum of eight countries, shipping traffic in the Arctic has jumped by 40%External link in 12 years. Some countries are keen to explore the new sea routes and plan to make even greater use of them in future. The Arctic forms partExternal link of China's Belt and Road Initiative, for example, and via its polar strategy, the country aims to position itself as a “near-Arctic state”External link by 2035.“China wants to become the leading nation in the Arctic,” says Anastasios Leonburg, a former captain and now a maritime risk adviser at Allianz Insurance in Germany.

To this end, China has long been active in the Arctic Council, where it has had observer status since 2013. It is also strengthening its partnerships with Arctic states. In Russia, for example, China is investing in a new LNG plant on the Yamal Peninsula.

For its part, Russia has announced plans to invest $400 billionExternal link (CHF333 billion) in infrastructure along the Arctic corridor, which runs along the Russian coast and links Europe with East Asia. Other countries also seem to be interested in the region as a future trade route: this August, South Korea sent a first merchant ship on a trial voyageExternal link through the Arctic.

Geopolitical shifts steer ships towards the Arctic

Not all of this is down to melting ice and the Arctic becoming more accessible to commercial shipping during the summer months. It is also due to the current geopolitical situation, explains Leonburg.“What is happening in the straits of Hormuz and Bab al-Mandab is a catalyst for more ships sailing through the Arctic,” he says.

In September 2026, the Houthi militia captured the Yemeni city of Mocha near the Bab al-Mandab Strait – further fuelling fears that the militia could also block this bottleneck, which is crucial for global trade. Even before that, Houthi rebels had attacked ships linked to Saudi Arabia.“As a result, some ships are opting for the longer route round Africa,” says Leonburg.

By comparison, the Arctic corridor cuts the journey time from East Asia to Europe by half, Leonburg adds. This is what makes it so attractive to shipping companies: not only do they save time, they also use less fuel – and thus potentially save on taxes. Ships calling at European Union (EU) ports must purchase emission allowances for their CO2 emissions. The International Maritime Organization (IMO) also agreed in April 2025 on a minimum tax on CO2 emissions from global shipping. This is set to come into force in 2028 at the earliest.

By comparison, the Arctic corridor cuts the journey time from East Asia to Europe in half, Leonburg adds. This is what makes it so attractive to shipping firms: they save not just time but also fuel – and potentially taxes. Ships calling at European Union (EU) ports are obliged to purchase allowances for their CO2 emissions. The International Maritime Organization (IMO) also agreed in April 2025 on a minimum tax on CO2 emissions from global shipping, which is set to come into force in 2028 at the earliest.

And beyond that again, there is another decisive geopolitical factor in the race for the Arctic route: the war in Ukraine and Western sanctions against Russia.“Before 2022, it was largely European shipping companies that were testing this route,” says Leonburg. But now they face a problem: if their ships break down or need an icebreaker while at sea, they would have to get one from nearby Russia. This is not possible due to the Western sanctions – which have therefore potentially helped to create a competitive advantage for China.

>> As Arctic activity picks up, s o does politics and diplomacy – what can Switzerland contribute?

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