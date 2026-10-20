Français fr Les ventes de Comet s'envolent au troisième trimestre Original Read more: Les ventes de Comet s'envolent au troisième trim

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Comet, the Swiss-based specialist in X-rays and radio frequencies, has seen its growth accelerate sharply in the third quarter of 2026. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Swiss semiconductor firm Comet sales boosted by chip demand This content was published on October 20, 2026 - 09:29 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

This growth is being driven by the recovery in the semiconductor sector. Its turnover has soared and orders have also surged.

From June to the end of September, revenue rose by 51.9% to CHF155.6 million, compared with the same period in 2025. Over the first nine months of the year, turnover rose by 20% (24.3% at constant exchange rates) to CHF395.5 million.

“This confirms the growth momentum seen in the first half of the year”, Comet said in a statement released on Tuesday.

More More Swiss AI Swiss chip industry fuelled by research, not cash windfalls

This content was published on Jul 15, 2025 Many countries are pouring billions into their semiconductor industries, but Swiss funds focus on research.

Read more: Swiss chip industry fuelled by research, not cash wind