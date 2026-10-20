Deutsch de Levi's erstreitet vor Gericht zweite Chance für Jeans-Ziernaht Original Read more: Levi's erstreitet vor Gericht zweite Chance für Jeans-Zie

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Levi Strauss has won a court order to examine whether the decorative stitching on its jeans and other clothing should be protected as a generic mark in Switzerland. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Levi Strauss seeks Swiss 'generic mark' for jeans stitching This content was published on October 20, 2026 - 10:41 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

Levi Strauss has secured a partial victory before the Federal Administrative Court. The Intellectual Property Office must now examine whether the decorative stitching has become established as a generic mark.

The San Francisco-based clothing manufacturer Levi Strauss & Co. applied to the Swiss Federal Institute of Intellectual Property (IGE) for trademark protection for this specific figurative mark.

The application relates to items of clothing such as jeans, trousers, shorts and skirts, as stated in the recently published judgement.

The mark submitted depicts the outline of a back pocket with a curved double seam. The company refers to this curved seam as 'Arcuate Back Pocket Stitching'.

According to the company, it has been applying this decorative stitching pattern to its jeans since 1873.

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