Levi Strauss Seeks Swiss 'Generic Mark' For Jeans Stitching
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Levi's erstreitet vor Gericht zweite Chance für Jeans-Ziernaht
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Read more: Levi's erstreitet vor Gericht zweite Chance für Jeans-Zie
Levi Strauss has secured a partial victory before the Federal Administrative Court. The Intellectual Property Office must now examine whether the decorative stitching has become established as a generic mark.
The San Francisco-based clothing manufacturer Levi Strauss & Co. applied to the Swiss Federal Institute of Intellectual Property (IGE) for trademark protection for this specific figurative mark.
The application relates to items of clothing such as jeans, trousers, shorts and skirts, as stated in the recently published judgement.
The mark submitted depicts the outline of a back pocket with a curved double seam. The company refers to this curved seam as 'Arcuate Back Pocket Stitching'.
According to the company, it has been applying this decorative stitching pattern to its jeans since 1873.More More Swiss Politics Defining“Swissness” is a tricky task
This content was published on Oct 26, 2010 Yet defining terms like“Swiss” and“Made in Switzerland” is proving to be a difficult task. On October 15, the House of Representatives committee for legal affairs announced that it would need more time to address the issue. It has decided to create a subcommittee to delve deeper into the 144-page dispatch handed down from...Read more: Defining“Swissness” is a tricky
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