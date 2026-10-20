MENAFN - USA Art News) Thein Los Angeles will dispatchto thein Paris for its most extensive exhibition outside Los Angeles to date. The show is scheduled to run fromthroughof next year.

This loan will precede the museum's $100 million, 55,000-square-foot expansion, which is anticipated to conclude prior to the 2028 Summer Olympics. The expansion will increase the Broad's gallery space by 70 percent. The institution confirmed it will not fully close during construction, though its third floor will shut down entirely late next year. The ground floor will remain accessible for all of next year.

The Broad is also initiating a partnership with Art + Practice, a nonprofit arts and education foundation co-founded by Mark Bradford. This organization, which frequently collaborates with museums on exhibitions, will share both artworks and resources with the Broad for a minimum of two years.

Broad founding director and president Joanne Heyler told the Los Angeles Times,“It's been my directive to the architects, the construction team and our internal team that we would do absolutely everything we could to keep our galleries at the Broad museum as open as possible.”

The Broad collection will occupy nearly all of the Fondation Louis Vuitton during its time in Paris. It will present some of the museum's most celebrated pieces, including works by artists such as John Ahearn, Rigoberto Torres, Takashi Murakami, William Kentridge, John Baldessari, Jean-Michel Basquiat, Bradford, Chris Burden, Jack Goldstein, Mark Grotjahn, Keith Haring, Toba Khedoori, Barbara Kruger, Sherrie Levine, Roy Lichtenstein, Glenn Ligon, Julie Mehretu, Ed Ruscha, Cindy Sherman, Yayoi Kusama, Kara Walker, and Andy Warhol. Recently acquired works by Los Angeles artists including Sayre Gomez, Lauren Halsey, Patrick Martinez, and Laura Owens will also travel to Paris.

We previously reported:

New York's Salon 94 gallery is opening a permanent Paris location on October 18, beginning with a solo exhibition by Deborah Roberts.

Artcurial Paris will hold two sales on October 24, 2026, offering works by Maurice Denis, Pierre Bonnard, Paul Gauguin, Jean-Michel Basquiat, and more.

Source: Artforum