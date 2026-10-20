Tate Modern Curator Selects Five Key Frida Kahlo Books

MENAFN - USA Art News) A new exhibition at,“Frida: The Making of an Icon,” explores the global fame of Mexican painter, who lived fromto. The show, which runs through, highlights how Kahlo's reputation has significantly grown since her death, with her image permeating popular culture through film portrayals, references in“The Simpsons,” street art, and merchandise.

Beatriz García-Velasco, the exhibition's assistant curator, has compiled a list of five essential books for those interested in learning more about Kahlo's life and artistic career.

Among the recommendations is“Frida: A Biography of Frida Kahlo” ( 1983 ) by Hayden Herrera. García-Velasco described it as“a good place to start is with Hayden Herrera's biography. Translated into more than 25 languages, it introduced Kahlo to vast global audiences and inadvertently catalysed the 'Fridamania' phenomenon. The book is a meticulously researched, incisive art-historical study that nevertheless reads like a page-turner. Drawing largely on first-hand interviews with those who knew Kahlo intimately, Herrera examines the artist's work through her lived experience, with particular focus on Kahlo's accident, lifelong disability and suffering.”

Another suggested title is“Frida Kahlo: Critical Lives” ( 2013 ) by Gannit Ankori. García-Velasco noted that Ankori's work offers a“much-needed, fresh perspective,” challenging common autobiographical or psychoanalytical interpretations. Ankori posits that Kahlo was a trailblazer who intentionally shaped her identity, ahead of her time in addressing themes such as the female body, gender, cross-dressing, hybridity, identity, and disability, which continue to resonate today.

Also on the list is“Frida Kahlo: The Complete Paintings” ( 2021 ), authored by Luis-Martín Lozano, Andrea Kettenmann, and Marina Vázquez Ramos. This“monumental publication,” functioning as a catalogue raisonné, features detailed reproductions, documentation, and commentary on all of Kahlo's known paintings, allowing readers to explore the intricacies of her work.

For a more personal insight, García-Velasco recommended“The Diary of Frida Kahlo: An Intimate Self-Portrait” ( 1995 ), with an introduction by Carlos Fuentes and commentary by Sarah M. Lowe. This facsimile reproduces Kahlo's notebook from the last decade of her life, which remained undiscovered until her private rooms were opened in 2005, offering a glimpse into her“brilliant, and at times tormented, mind.”

Finally,“El listón y la bomba. El arte de Frida Kahlo” ( 2024 ) by Mexican curator and philosopher Helena Chávez Mac Gregor, written in Spanish, provides a“personal and vital intervention.” The title references André Breton's 1938 description of Kahlo's art as“a ribbon around a bomb,” a phrase Mac Gregor reinterprets by arguing that perhaps“there was perhaps never any ribbon at all: only bombs, and they continue to detonate across time.”

Source: The Art Newspaper