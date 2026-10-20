Fred Camper's 'Suicide Note' Makes True Premiere At NYFF

MENAFN - USA Art News) Artist, filmmaker, and criticfilm, Suicide Note, received its technical true premiere at this year's, decades after filming began. The footage for the 16mm film was primarily shot inbetweenand

Camper described the work as“born out of an intense personal despair, and a desire to depict a failure of the self.” The film originated from his personal struggle with depression, his grief over his stepfather's death by suicide, and what he perceived as the broader symbolic suicide of the human race. It has been exhibited only a few times since its completion.

The New York Film Festival showing featured a restoration of the film by the Chicago Film Society, presented on 16mm rather than a digital transfer. Since its previous limited showings used workprints, this year's festival marked its official premiere, nearly half a century after Camper started production.

Source: Hyperallergic