Canadian Tycoon's Indigenous Artifacts Spark Repatriation Debate

MENAFN - USA Art News) A Canadian seafood billionaire's financial difficulties have sparked a debate surrounding the future of his extensive art collection, which includes approximatelythat some experts argue should be returned to their communities of origin.

John Risley, co-founder of Clearwater Seafoods, is embroiled in a dispute over hundreds of artworks and antiques following the March collapse of his investment firm, CFFI Ventures, which entered creditor protection with nearly $1 billion in debt. The artifacts entangled in these proceedings include baskets, moccasins, textiles, and bone carvings. According to the Canadian Press outlet CBC, which initially reported on the concerns, some pieces are attributed to Inuit, Mi'kmaq, or Cree makers, while others are vaguely identified as“Indigenous” without specific artists or dates.

This lack of information has led repatriation experts to call for Indigenous communities to be consulted before these objects change hands. Cody Groat, a history and Indigenous studies professor at Western University, told the Canadian Press that the dispute highlights larger questions about when Indigenous nations should have a say in the sale of objects tied to their cultural heritage. He believes the most favorable outcome would be the return of culturally significant items to their original communities.

Risley, however, disputes the idea that his collection contains objects requiring repatriation. He stated to the Canadian Press that he supports repatriation in principle but believes his acquisitions were made through reputable dealers and auction houses, where culturally sensitive material would have already undergone scrutiny.“Our collection would not include any such pieces,” he said, adding that dealers and auction houses typically avoid handling objects that might raise repatriation concerns.

The Canadian Museums Association's Indigenous Council disagrees with Risley's position. In a statement to the Canadian Press, the council asserted that Indigenous communities are best suited to determine the cultural importance of such objects, rather than collectors, dealers, or museums.

This disagreement emerges as Risley's creditors seek to recover funds from CFFI Ventures' collapse. In September, a Nova Scotia court approved the transfer of most of the company's assets to New Tide Capital, an affiliate of New York-based HPS Investment Partners, which held the majority of CFFI's debt. These assets encompassed a collection of more than 1,200 artworks and antiques valued at approximately $8.1 million. Among them were over 95 paintings by Canadian folk artist Maud Lewis, works by members of the Group of Seven, and pieces by Inuit artists Jessie Oonark and Irene Avaalaaqiaq Tiktaalaaq. However, the ownership of 669 objects became a separate point of contention. Risley maintains that these works belong to him personally, not to his company. A lawyer for New Tide informed the court that the firm would seek to resolve this dispute privately, and the Indigenous artifacts are included in this contested list.

Canada currently lacks a comprehensive legal framework for the repatriation of Indigenous cultural objects, making private collections particularly challenging. Unlike museums, which often face pressure to disclose holdings and investigate provenance, private collectors generally do not have similar obligations. Lauren Wheeler, executive director of the Canadian Museums Association, told the CBC that the limited information available about Risley's collection demonstrates the difficulty in identifying culturally significant objects held privately. The association has developed guidelines encouraging museums to collaborate with Indigenous communities to identify and return objects acquired through coercion, forced displacement, or other questionable circumstances. Wheeler suggests private collectors should adopt similar practices.

Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami, a national organization representing the Inuit in Canada, has also offered to assist in examining any potentially significant Inuit objects in the collection and facilitating their return where appropriate. Currently, there is no proof that the Indigenous artifacts in Risley's collection were improperly acquired, nor has a specific community established a claim to any of the objects identified in the court proceedings.

Source: ARTnews