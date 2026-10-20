Design Academy Eindhoven Students Protest Overcrowding

MENAFN - USA Art News) Master's students at the(DAE) staged protests at the school's graduation exhibition, demanding solutions for overcrowded facilities. Demonstrators gathered at the entrance of the design school show during its opening on

In an open letter to the DAE board, posted on October 9, students claimed they had been allocated a“derisory amount of space” for their projects. The letter asserted that this inequity“is detrimentally affecting the coexistence of students, our motivation, and ultimately, the quality of our work.” Their demands include a dedicated maker space, a personal table and chair for each student, extended workshop hours, access to essential amenities like bathrooms and electricity, and financial transparency regarding the planned space expansion. The letter states that students will“escalate” their actions if these demands are not met.

Established in 1947, DAE is located in the Dutch city of Eindhoven, currently occupying the Witte Dame, a former factory complex. The school's lease on this site expires in 2027. After briefly considering a move to Roermond, a city approximately 32 miles to the southeast, the DAE board announced it had secured a new location in Eindhoven's Kanaalzone. A 2025 press release indicated the school plans to relocate in September 2028.

During this interim period, master's students contend that cramped workspaces and the requirement to rent external spaces at their own expense amount to“economical segregation.” The letter, which has garnered 178 signatures to date, further states:“Our concerns have been repeatedly voiced last year through student representatives and reiterated during these first weeks of the academic year. As students we feel abandoned, mistreated and surprised at the lack of interest from the school's side to provide an environment where quality work can be produced.”

According to a post on the Instagram account of UK magazine Dezeen, Raf De Keninck, DAE executive board chair, affirmed that the school has taken measures to minimize disruption to students during the relocation. He expressed confidence that DAE's students and staff would collaborate to find a solution.

Source: Artforum