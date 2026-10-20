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Anselm Kiefer's Giant Painting Debuts In Custom German Pavilion


Date: 2026-10-20 02:08:42

(MENAFN- USA Art News) Anselm Kiefer's monumental painting, Schwarze Flocken (2007), measuring over 36 feet high and 23 feet wide, has finally gone on public display after being deemed too large for exhibition for almost two decades. The work was unveiled last week in a dedicated, freestanding concrete pavilion constructed specifically for it in Künzelsau, Germany.

Schwarze Flocken, which translates to“Black Flakes,” is housed within a pavilion designed by David Chipperfield Architects. This structure is situated in the sculpture garden of Museum Würth 2, on the southwestern edge of the institution's Carmen Würth Forum, also a design by David Chipperfield Architects.

The painting represents the largest work by Kiefer in the Würth Collection. Its heavily textured surface incorporates various materials, including oil, emulsion, shellac, earth, and twigs. The title draws inspiration from a Paul Celan poem, which addresses the losses and devastation caused by the Holocaust.

The new pavilion spans over 1,500 square feet. Kiefer collaborated directly with the architects to determine the exhibition room's proportions, including the placement of openings and the wall color. The painting occupies the center of the space, beneath a skylight that integrates external weather and light changes into the viewing experience. No other artworks are present in the room; every detail, from the gallery's dimensions to the wall texture, was created according to Kiefer's artistic vision.

Source: Artforum

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USA Art News

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