Kennedy Center Donors Seek Return Of Artworks Amid Trump Takeover Fears

MENAFN - USA Art News) Donors who have contributed artworks to theare reportedly seeking to reclaim their gifts, citing concerns for their safety. This move comes amid a power struggle between theand preservationists, as reported by. President Trump has expressed a desire to rename the institution in his honor and has insisted on its closure for renovations, threatening to raze the building if his demands are not met.

These donors fear for their art's security during potential renovations and following recent layoffs at the institution. They are skeptical that the current leadership, largely appointed by Trump, adequately values the artworks as part of the center's holdings. An internal document reviewed by CNN revealed that officials have been developing a plan since at least late last year that considered the“disposal” of artworks through various methods, including“return to country of origin, transfer or exchange with another institution, public sale, or destruction.”

One donor, who wished to remain anonymous, told CNN,“I want to get that sculpture out of there.” For months, donors, artists, and their families have sought clarification regarding the safeguarding, location, and potential return of the artworks. These concerns were heightened after Trump ordered the disassembly and removal of a monumental Joel Shapiro sculpture from the institution's grounds. The work had been a gift to the center but was sold to its former chairman, David Rubenstein. The reason for its removal has not been publicly explained.

A spokesperson for the Kennedy Center told CNN,“We remain in regular contact with the foundations and entities who have donated art to the center.” However, an unnamed source described as close to the institution noted that the Kennedy Center's response has been“a little bit disjointed,” and donors are“not given detail in any way.” Officials have stated that the proposal contemplating the“destruction” of art“was never envisioned as a sweeping purge.” They assured CNN that the“cornerstone of the collection, historic international gifts given to the center for its opening, remains intact.”

The Kennedy Center did not immediately respond to a request from ARTnews for clarification on what proportion of its collection falls under this“cornerstone” designation, or what circumstances would lead to the destruction of artworks. Officials informed CNN that all artwork will be“fully safeguarded” during renovations, with some pieces being relocated for safety if necessary. Nevertheless, sources also told CNN that archival objects have been“inadvertently” taken home by staffers. Following President Kennedy's assassination, world leaders donated numerous artworks, including Henri Matisse tapestries from France and a reproduction of a third-century mosaic from Tunisia for the rooftop terrace.

Josef Palermo, who previously served as curator for visual art programming, was laid off earlier this year. He stated in an Atlantic essay that he had been instructed to begin removing artworks on view. CNN also noted that the Kennedy Center recently convened its first visual arts committee without public announcement, aiming“to curate and expand public installations of performing and visual arts.”

Source: ARTnews