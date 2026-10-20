Investornewsbreaks ECGI Holdings Inc. (OTC: ECGI) Featured In Ainewswire Editorial On AI-Powered, Proactive Healthcare

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) ECGI Holdings (OTC: ECGI) announced its placement in an AINewsWire editorial titled“The Future of Healthcare: AI-Powered, Coordinated and Proactive Care,” highlighting the shift in U.S. healthcare toward preventive, coordinated care. The editorial examines rising healthcare expenditures, the expansion of Medicare Advantage and the growing financial incentives for health plans to improve patient outcomes. It also highlights ECGI's completed acquisition of Avanta Group, a developing platform encompassing a Medicare Advantage health plan, management services and AI-enabled health technology. The acquisition positions ECGI to participate in the growing market for coordinated, proactive healthcare solutions.

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About ECGI Holdings, Inc.

ECGI Holdings, Inc. (OTC: ECGI) is a publicly traded holding company focused on developing healthcare services and AI-enabled operational technology through its wholly owned Avanta Group business. ECGI's primary healthcare strategy combines provider services, management infrastructure, benefits commerce and technology development.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to ECGI are available in the company's newsroom at

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