Investornewsbreaks Streamex Corp. (NASDAQ: STEX) Announces Seventh GLDY Yield Distribution At 3.735% Annualized Rate

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Streamex (NASDAQ: STEX), a technology company focused on commodity tokenization, announced that the seventh monthly yield distribution for its gold-backed, yield-bearing GLDY token was scheduled for Oct. 19, 2026, covering Sept. 1-30. The distribution totals 10.286094 GLDY tokens, equivalent to 10.286094 ounces of gold, with holders receiving 0.003070 ounces of GLDY per token. GLDY currently earns an annualized yield of 3.735%, generated through the company's institutional gold leasing program, against a targeted annualized yield of 3.5%. Yield payments are distributed monthly in additional GLDY tokens.

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About Streamex Corp.

Streamex Corp. (NASDAQ: STEX) is a technology and infrastructure company focused on the tokenization and digitalization of commodity real-world assets. Streamex delivers institutional-grade solutions that bridge traditional finance and blockchain-enabled markets through secure, regulated, and yield-bearing financial instruments.

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