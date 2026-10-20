Investornewsbreaks Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: SCNI) Highlights CDMO Contract Growth, $5.3 Million Financing And Extended Operating Runway

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Scinai Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ: SCNI) issued a shareholder letter from CEO Amir Reichman outlining progress in its contract development and manufacturing organization (“CDMO”) business, strengthened liquidity and an extended operating runway. The company reported approximately $8.1 million in committed customer orders as of Oct. 20, 2026, up more than 300% from $1.9 million at year-end 2025, supported by a new agreement with a U.S.-based biopharmaceutical company that includes approximately $5.1 million in committed base service fees. The agreement also contemplates approximately $5.85 million in additional, uncommitted services, bringing the combined potential opportunity to more than $10 million, subject to further agreements and project milestones.

Scinai also reported approximately $5.3 million in combined net proceeds from recent equity financings, including a standby equity purchase agreement drawdown and a private placement with warrant exercises. Management estimates that current cash resources and expected customer payments will support operations through late 2027, potentially extending into the third quarter of 2028 if additional project phases are activated and delivered. The company remains focused on expanding its CDMO customer base, improving facility utilization and pursuing capital-efficient development of its NanoAb immunotherapy platform through grants and partnerships.

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About Scinai Immunotherapeutics.

Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ: SCNI) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative immunology therapies. The Company is advancing a pipeline of therapeutic candidates licensed from the Max Planck Society and from PinCell S.r.l.

Scinai also owns Scinai Biopharma Services Ltd., a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), providing development and manufacturing services to biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies through facilities in Jerusalem and Yavne, Israel.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to SCNI are available in the company's newsroom at

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