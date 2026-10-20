How Regulated Tokenization Is Moving From Wall Street To Main Street Assets
(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) AINewsWire Editorial Coverage: Experimentation is giving way to commitment as Wall Street's biggest firms embrace blockchain. BlackRock CEO Larry Fink expects“every stock, every bond” to eventually settle on a shared, tokenized ledger and Forbes reports that institutions are moving toward a tokenized market that could reach $13 trillion. On-chain movement has already begun for Treasuries and securities. Real-economy assets, such as equipment, franchises, real estate and private credit, represent the wave coming next. Compliance is where progress stalls. Any asset carrying securities obligations needs identity verification, transfer restrictions and regulatory controls written directly into the ledger. TruGolf Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUG) (profile ) now holds that layer, having acquired Polymath Research Inc. along with its Layer-1 blockchain, Polymesh. Less than a week after the acquisition closed, TruGolf's franchise subsidiary, TruGolf Links Franchising, signed an intercompany agreement with Polymath to provide professional services and move the TruGolf Links capitalization table onto Polymath's regulated digital securities infrastructure. In addition, earlier this month, Polymath disclosed that it is exploring a tokenized film investment platform alongside CineCity Studios, extending TruGolf's reach from golf into entertainment finance. Having closed the acquisition, TruGolf now has a foothold in the regulated tokenization and digital securities infrastructure market while still staying rooted in the golf space, working alongside established players in both sectors, including Robinhood Markets Inc. Circle Internet Group Inc. Acushnet Holdings Corp.
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