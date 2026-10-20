Ainewsbreaks Trugolf Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUG) Featured In Ainewswire Editorial Highlighting Expansion Into Regulated Asset Tokenization

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) TruGolf (NASDAQ: TRUG) was featured in an AINewsWire editorial examining the growing institutional adoption of blockchain technology and the importance of regulatory compliance in tokenized asset markets. The editorial highlights TruGolf's acquisition of Polymath Research Inc. and its Polymesh Layer-1 blockchain, which provides infrastructure for regulated digital securities. Polymath reported more than $132 million in tokenized assets issued on its platform by year-end 2025, with more than 65 active issuers and over 50 ecosystem partners. The editorial also discusses plans to deploy the technology within TruGolf Links Franchising through tokenized equipment leasing and fractional ownership opportunities, along with Polymath's exploration of a tokenized film investment platform with CineCity Studios.

The editorial places TruGolf within a broader market that includes Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD), which has expanded its tokenized securities capabilities through Robinhood Chain; Circle Internet Group Inc. (NYSE: CRCL), which announced the public mainnet launch of its Arc blockchain; Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE: GOLF), which reported approximately 14% year-over-year net sales growth in the second quarter of 2026; and Callaway Golf Company (NYSE: CALY), which introduced its Quantum family of golf equipment. Together, the companies illustrate how businesses across financial technology, digital assets and established consumer markets are pursuing growth through infrastructure investment, innovation and new business models.

To view the full press release, visit

About TruGolf

Since 1983, TruGolf has been passionate about driving the golf industry with innovative indoor golf solutions. TruGolf builds products that capture the spirit of golf. TruGolf's mission is to help grow the game by attempting to make it more Available, Approachable, and Affordable through technology – because TruGolf believes Golf is for Everyone. TruGolf's team has built award-winning video games (“Links”), innovative hardware solutions, and an all-new e-sports platform, E6 CONNECT, to connect golfers around the world. Since TruGolf's beginning, TruGolf has continued to attempt to define and redefine what is possible with golf technology.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to TRUG are available in the company's newsroom at

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