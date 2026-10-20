Techmediabreaks Nightfood Holdings Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF) Completes 1-For-150 Reverse Stock Split To Support Nasdaq Uplisting

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Nightfood Holdings (OTCQB: NGTF), doing business as TechForce Robotics, announced the completion of a 1-for-150 reverse stock split effective Oct. 20, 2026, reducing its outstanding common shares from approximately 543.9 million to 3.6 million. The company's shares began trading on a split-adjusted basis under the temporary symbol NGTFD on Oct. 20 and will revert to NGTF after 20 trading days. The reverse split applies proportionately to all shareholders, with fractional shares rounded up to the next whole share, and does not change the number of authorized shares.

The reverse split is intended to increase the per-share trading price and support Nightfood's efforts to meet the initial listing requirements of the Nasdaq Capital Market. The company has submitted a Nasdaq listing application and is working to satisfy applicable standards related to share price, public float, liquidity, shareholder distribution and corporate governance. CEO Jimmy Chan described the split as another milestone in the company's uplisting process, which remains subject to Nasdaq review, satisfaction of all applicable requirements and final approval.

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About Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (d/b/a TechForce Robotics)

Nightfood Holdings, Inc., doing business as TechForce Robotics, is an advanced robotics and automation company focused on delivering intelligent, scalable solutions for industrial and commercial applications. The Company integrates robotics, artificial intelligence and software-driven systems to optimize operations, improve efficiency and enable next-generation automation.

TechForce Robotics partners with organizations to design and deploy customized robotic solutions that address evolving operational requirements.

About TechForce Advanced Manufacturing

TechForce Advanced Manufacturing, Inc. is a Nevada corporation formed to develop, manufacture, commercialize, install and support semiconductor automation and inspection systems. Its initial focus is expanding Wafer Sorter and AOI production for wafer-based semiconductor and CoWoS-related advanced-packaging applications, while pursuing future applications supporting emerging Chip-on-Panel-on-Substrate (“CoPoS”) manufacturing processes.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to NGTF are available in the company's newsroom at

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