Tinygemsbreaks Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP) Reports 177% Increase In Preliminary Q3 Revenue To $8.7 Million

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Knightscope (NASDAQ: KSCP), a security technology company developing autonomous security solutions, announced preliminary, unaudited third-quarter 2026 revenue of approximately $8.7 million, up 177% from $3.1 million in the prior-year period, marking its third consecutive quarter of triple-digit year-over-year revenue growth. Revenue for the first nine months of 2026 reached approximately $23.7 million, a 170% increase from $8.8 million a year earlier. The company also reported approximately $27 million in renewals, bookings and client awards and highlighted the launch of its Autonomous Security Force at GSX 2026. The preliminary revenue figures remain subject to completion of quarter-end financial closing procedures.

Separately, Knightscope announced that founder, Chairman and CEO William Santana Li will present at the LD Micro 20th Annual Main Event on Oct. 21, 2026, at 4 p.m. Pacific Time in Los Angeles. Li will be accompanied by the company's K7 Autonomous Security Robot and will participate in one-on-one meetings with institutional investors. The presentation will be livestreamed, with a replay available following the event.

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About Knightscope

Knightscope is a security technology company building the nation's first Autonomous Security Force. As a managed service provider, the Company delivers autonomous machines, AI-driven software, and licensed security agents as one accountable operation, under one contract, to help protect people, property, and critical infrastructure. Knightscope's long-term mission is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to KSCP are available in the company's newsroom at

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