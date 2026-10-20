Bangladesh's Measles Outbreak Provides Global Cautionary Tale

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Bangladesh is currently grappling with a major measles outbreak that has seen more than 200,000 suspected cases of the disease recorded in the country, so far. Of those suspected cases, 22,000 have been confirmed by laboratory tests. These statistics cover mid-March to early October, according to the World Health Organization.

As a result, vaccination rates have been falling, and the U.S. is experiencing measles outbreaks in different states. Employees and executives at firms like Astiva Health in the healthcare sector must be...

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