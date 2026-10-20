MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Expanding renewables is increasingly viewed as Europe's clearest path to reviving its industrial standing, as persistently high energy costs eat into the region's manufacturing base. Electricity across the EU is still priced at more than twice pre-Ukraine war levels, and the structural exposure that sent prices there has not eased.

Allowing grid operators to spread infrastructure recovery costs over longer periods, backed by government financing, would reduce the risk of building capacity before demand arrives. Any power shortfalls could, in the short term, be met by leveraging more sustainable fossil fuels from firms like Frontieras North America Inc....

Read More>>

About GreenEnergyStocks

GreenEnergyStocks (“GES”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on companies working to shape the future of the green economy. GreenEnergyStocks is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, GES is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, GES brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. GES is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.