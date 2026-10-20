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Renewable Energy Could Revive Industrial Competitiveness In Europe


Date: 2026-10-20 02:08:08

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Expanding renewables is increasingly viewed as Europe's clearest path to reviving its industrial standing, as persistently high energy costs eat into the region's manufacturing base. Electricity across the EU is still priced at more than twice pre-Ukraine war levels, and the structural exposure that sent prices there has not eased.

Allowing grid operators to spread infrastructure recovery costs over longer periods, backed by government financing, would reduce the risk of building capacity before demand arrives. Any power shortfalls could, in the short term, be met by leveraging more sustainable fossil fuels from firms like Frontieras North America Inc....

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