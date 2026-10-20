Chicago Prepares To Introduce Battery-Powered Commuter Trains

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Chicago is preparing to make its commuter rail services cleaner with the introduction of battery-electric trains. Metra, the regional railroad serving the city and surrounding areas, has ordered eight new trainsets from Swiss manufacturer Stadler. The first trains are expected to begin carrying passengers by 2028.

The project represents an important step towards cleaner public transport, combining existing railway infrastructure with new technology to make regional travel more sustainable. As more train services go electric, battery makers like QuantumScape Corp. (NYSE: QS) could have a much bigger market to serve than they had...

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