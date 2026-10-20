Ainewsbreaks Massimo Group (NASDAQ: MAMO) Introduces 2027 Buck 570 UTV Exclusively For Major National Retailer
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About Massimo Group
Massimo Group (NASDAQ: MAMO) is a U.S.-based provider of utility-focused powersports vehicles, recreational products, and marine equipment. The Company delivers feature-rich products through a nationwide distribution and service network and is focused on expanding its platform through product innovation, operational execution, and scalable channel development across consumer and commercial markets.
NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to MAMO are available in the company's newsroom at
About AINewsWire
AINewsWire (“AINW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the latest advancements in artificial intelligence (“AI”), including the technologies, trends and trailblazers driving innovation forward. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, AINW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, AINW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.
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