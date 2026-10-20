Ainewsbreaks Massimo Group (NASDAQ: MAMO) Introduces 2027 Buck 570 UTV Exclusively For Major National Retailer

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network)(NASDAQ: MAMO, a manufacturer and distributor of powersports vehicles, electric carts and boats, announced the introduction of its 2027 Buck 570 utility task vehicle (UTV), developed and manufactured exclusively for a major national farm-and-ranch retailer. Built on Massimo's established 500 Series platform, the new model features a retailer-exclusive camouflage design, half doors, a windshield and durable steel wheels, targeting the UTV market segment priced below $9,000. The company has received initial purchase orders, with shipments scheduled to begin during the week of Oct. 19, 2026. The Buck 570 will be available exclusively through the retail partner and is part of Massimo's broader 2027 product introduction program, supporting its strategy to expand relationships with major national retailers through customized product offerings.

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About Massimo Group

Massimo Group (NASDAQ: MAMO) is a U.S.-based provider of utility-focused powersports vehicles, recreational products, and marine equipment. The Company delivers feature-rich products through a nationwide distribution and service network and is focused on expanding its platform through product innovation, operational execution, and scalable channel development across consumer and commercial markets.

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