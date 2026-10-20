Why Elon Musk Has Set His Sights On Making AI Chips

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Elon Musk announced project Terafab, a project that will see him build a manufacturing plant that will produce AI chips on a massive scale. Terafab is currently backed by Tesla, xAI, and SpaceX. All are companies owned by the tech billionaire. So, why would Musk set his sights on making chips and yet other firms have mastered the process to an art?

Musk has been known to take on seemingly impossible projects and succeed massively, the way he did with electric cars. It remains to be seen whether he will enter partnerships with other leading tech firms like Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) in...

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