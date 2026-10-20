Techmediabreaks Beeline Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLNE) Targets $3 Million In Additional Annualized Operating Expense Reductions

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Beeline Holdings (NASDAQ: BLNE)a digital mortgage and home equity platform, announced an additional operating expense reduction plan targeting approximately $250,000 in monthly savings, or $3 million annually, beyond cost reductions implemented earlier in 2026. The initiative includes workforce reductions, infrastructure consolidation and elimination of legacy overhead costs, with approximately $270,000 in one-time transition expenses expected through Dec. 1, 2026. The company anticipates realizing the full monthly savings thereafter, supporting its efforts to improve operating leverage and accelerate its path toward positive operating cash flow. Beeline continues to leverage its MagicBlocks AI customer acquisition technology and new mortgage pricing engine to improve efficiency and support higher-value mortgage products, including Bank Statement and Debt Service Coverage Ratio loans. The company is also advancing its proposed acquisition of TYTL Holdings, Inc. and its broader home equity and blockchain strategy, subject to applicable approvals and closing conditions.

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About Beeline

Beeline Holdings, Inc. is a technology-driven mortgage and home-finance company focused on simplifying and accelerating the path to homeownership, property investment and home-equity access. Through its digital platform, Beeline offers mortgage products designed for traditional borrowers, self-employed borrowers and real estate investors and is expanding its platform into home equity investment products. We believe everyone's an investor seeking greater financial freedom. That's why we're leveling the playing field with the fastest, simplest loans and access to home-equity ever, helping you reach your financial happy place.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to BLNE are available in the company's newsroom at

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