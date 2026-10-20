Miningnewsbreaks Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSX: SVM) (NYSE American: SVM) Reports $72.1 Million In Q2 Fiscal 2027 Revenue, Provides Operational Update

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Silvercorp Metals (TSX: SVM) (NYSE American: SVM) reported preliminary production and sales results for its second quarter ended Sept. 30, 2026, including revenue of $72.1 million, down 13% year over year. The Ying Mining District processed 213,320 tonnes of ore, producing 0.9 million ounces of silver, 1,371 ounces of gold, 7.6 million pounds of lead and 0.7 million pounds of zinc. Silver production declined 41% year over year, consistent with previously disclosed expectations, while higher realized silver and gold prices partially offset lower production. Operations at Ying resumed following substantial completion of safety improvements, reaching a 90% operating rate by quarter-end, while the GC Mine remained suspended pending regulatory approval and additional work.

Construction of the No. 3 mill at Ying remained on track, while development continued at the Kuanping mine and Chaarat ZAAV project. At the El Domo mine in Ecuador, unusually heavy rainfall disrupted construction, particularly work on the tailings storage facility, although process plant construction continued to advance. Silvercorp expects to release its unaudited second-quarter financial results after market close on Nov. 5, 2026.

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About Silvercorp

Silvercorp is a Canadian mining company producing silver, gold, lead, and zinc with a long history of profitability and growth potential. The Company's strategy is to create shareholder value by 1) focusing on generating free cash flow from long life mines; 2) organic growth through extensive drilling for discovery; 3) ongoing merger and acquisition efforts to unlock value; and 4) long term commitment to responsible mining and ESG.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to SVM are available in the company's newsroom at

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