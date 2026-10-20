Miningnewsbreaks Esgold Corp. (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF) Surpasses 4,000 Metres Of Drilling At Montauban Project, Reports Encouraging Geological Observations

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) This article has been disseminated on behalf of ESGold Corp. and may include paid advertising.

ESGold (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF) announced that drilling at its flagship Montauban Project in Québec has surpassed 4,000 metres, completing more than 80% of its planned 5,000-metre diamond drilling program. Exploration has expanded beyond historic mine workings into southern and deeper targets, with approximately 4,074 metres drilled and laboratory assay results pending. Core logging has identified quartz-carbonate veins, altered rock and visible sulphide minerals, including pyrite, pyrrhotite and chalcopyrite, providing geological indications for further evaluation. The company is incorporating drilling observations into its 3D geological model to refine exploration targets, while advancing preparations for gold and silver production. Nineteen containers of processing equipment are in transit from China, with eight additional containers scheduled for shipment. Laboratory assays are required to establish metal grades and assess the significance of the observed mineralization.

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About ESGold Corp.

ESGold Corp. (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF) (FSE: Z7D) is a fully permitted, fully funded, pre-production mining company advancing a scalable clean mining model across North America. The Company's flagship Montauban Gold-Silver Project in Québec is under construction. With a dual-track strategy of cash flow today and discovery tomorrow, ESGold is building a platform for clean, sustainable growth and long-term shareholder value.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to ESAUF are available in the company's newsroom at

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