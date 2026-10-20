Silver's Supply Deficit Is Poised To Widen On Global Markets In 2026

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) The global silver market is expected to record another supply deficit this year, as demand continues to outpace available supply. According to the World Silver Survey, this metal's market could face a shortfall of more than 46 million ounces, quite an increase from the 40.3 million ounces recorded last year.

With demand supported by industrial applications and mine output struggling to expand, the silver market's supply deficit remains a significant concern. Exploration and mine development by entities like New Pacific Metals Corp. (NYSE American: NEWP) (TSX: NUAG) will therefore play an...

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