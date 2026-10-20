Networknewsbreaks Rezolve Ai (NASDAQ: RZLV) Announces Commercial Agreement With Revolut To Expand Retail Rewards Distribution

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Rezolve Ai (NASDAQ: RZLV), a provider of AI-powered commerce and payments solutions, announced a commercial agreement with Revolut through its Reward business, creating a new distribution channel for participating retail partners to reach eligible customers within Revolut's financial app. The agreement supports Rezolve Ai's strategy of expanding merchant participation, customer engagement and transaction-linked rewards across agreed markets. Through Rezolve Reward, merchants can offer funded incentives tied to qualifying purchases, connecting retailer investment directly to consumer activity. Specific campaigns, participating merchants, markets, incentive rates and launch dates will be determined separately. The companies will discuss the opportunity at Money20/20 in Las Vegas on Oct. 20, 2026.

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About Rezolve Ai

Rezolve Ai is a global leader in AI-powered commerce technology. Its Brain Suite platform helps retailers, brands and financial institutions transform how consumers search, engage and transact across digital channels.

Rezolve Ai's proprietary brainpowa models are purpose-built for commerce, while TraceWare and Auditable AI provide transparency and accountability across agentic AI workflows. Its proprietary distributed database platform provides trusted, real-time data infrastructure for AI agents and enterprise applications. Together, these technologies enable enterprises to deploy AI that can engage customers, understand intent, support transactions and operate safely at scale.

Headquartered in London with operations across North America, Europe and Asia, Rezolve Ai partners with leading global enterprises to power the future of commerce through AI that sells.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to RZLV are available in the company's newsroom at

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