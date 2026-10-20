2 Private Hospitals In Kabul Receive Top Accreditation Rating

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) "> KABUL (Pajhwok): Two private hospitals have received the top accreditation rating, nine the second-highest rating and 39 the third, while 65 have failed to meet the required standards out of 115 private hospitals assessed in the capital Kabul, the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) announced on Tuesday.

Addressing a ceremony in this regard, Deputy Prime Minister for Administration Affairs Mawlawi Abdul Salam Hanafi said the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) supported the private health sector to address existing problems and facilitate the provision of standard healthcare services.

He said MoPH had launched the assessment process after people lodged complaints about overcharging and the quality of healthcare services at private hospitals.

Hanafi added that private hospitals had been assessed against internationally accepted standards and classified into three categories - A, B and C. Hospitals whose service quality fell below the required standards had been placed in lower categories.

He described the private sector's contribution to healthcare as valuable and complementary to public health services, urging private hospital officials to standardise their services, improve quality and strengthen their staff's capacity.

He said the grading process aimed to promote healthy competition among private hospitals, improve healthcare quality and patient care, and provide citizens with better, standardised services.

Assessment results for private hospitals in Kabul

Mawlawi Saifullah Muawiya, head of accreditation at MoPH, said accreditation involved building capacity, implementing healthcare standards and protecting patients' health.

He said the process aimed to improve healthcare services and encourage healthy competition among hospitals to provide better services to the public, describing it as a new step for the country's health sector.

According to him, representatives of the World Health Organisation (WHO), MoPH and the private healthcare sector participated in the assessment process.

He said that of the 135 licensed hospitals in Kabul, 115 had been assessed. Cure Hospital, which scored more than 97 points, and the French Medical Institute for Mothers and Children, which scored 96.46 points, were placed in the top category.

According to the information provided, Ariana Medical Hospital, with 94.6 points; Khairkhwa Medical Hospital, with 94.47 points; and Al-Hayat Hospital, with 92.96 points, were placed in the second category.

Millat Hospital, Irana Salimi Hospital, Mercy Afghan Hospital, Hasna Medical Hospital, Refah Hospital and Royal Medical Complex were also placed in this category.

He explained that 39 hospitals had been placed in the third category, while 65 had failed to meet the required standards and had not qualified for any accreditation category.

He noted that the 65 hospitals still had an opportunity to improve the quality of their services and continue operating.

Meanwhile, Minister of Public Health Mawlawi Noor Jalal Jalali said the ministry trusted the private healthcare sector and regarded it as one of its key partners.

He added that the accreditation and grading process had identified hospitals' strengths and weaknesses, and that embedding standards in the private healthcare sector was one of the ministry's main priorities.

Jalali said the process would improve healthcare quality, help control prices and promote healthy competition among private hospitals.

Mawlawi Abdul Wali Haqqani, deputy minister for healthcare services, said the meeting was not merely intended to announce the results but also represented an effective step towards reforming private hospital services and improving healthcare quality.

He added that hospitals had undergone comprehensive assessments and inspections by experienced specialists during the grading process.

According to Haqqani, each hospital's rating reflected its current condition. Hospitals awarded higher ratings should maintain their standards, while the others should work towards meeting the required criteria.

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