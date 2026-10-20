2026 Chishui River Forum Held In Maotai Town, Guizhou

MENAFN - TimesNewswire ) Zunyi, Chinaa / Тimesnewswire / October 20, 2026 – The 2026 Chishui River Forum was held in Maotai Town, Guizhou Province, from October 16 to 18. Jointly initiated by the Brand Work Office of Xinhua News Agency, China Economic Information Service (CEIS) and China Moutai, the forum was themed“Interweaving Harmony Advancing with the Times”. Hundreds of guests, including global liquor industry leaders, cultural figures and industry experts, gathered to discuss how to preserve the industry's heritage and chart its future development.

At the main forum, Ao Hong, director-general of the Department of Industry and Information Technology of Guizhou Province, said that Guizhou's sauce-aroma baijiu possesses unique advantages that cannot be replicated elsewhere. Guizhou will pursue“three transformations” to guide the industry beyond cutthroat competition toward collaborative growth, bridge tradition and the future, modernize classic products and create more engaging consumer experiences. The province also aims to build a community of shared interests with liquor producers at home and abroad.

Chen Hua, chairman of China Moutai Group, outlined three priorities: upholding the principle of coexistence with nature to jointly protect the foundations of production regions; recognizing the momentum of changing times to accelerate industrial transformation; and deepening openness and cooperation to usher in a new chapter for the liquor industry.

During the forum, the China Brands Go Global initiative was launched alongside the Global Partnership for Sustainable Development of the Liquor Industry. A think tank for the regional brand“Chishui River Valley: China's Sauce-Aroma Baijiu” was also inaugurated, and the World Famous Liquor Sustainable Development Index Report (2026) was released.

The forum also featured activities including recitations of classical Chinese poetry and prose and a gathering of Mao Dun Literature Prize-winning writers at Moutai. Writers A Lai and Su Tong shared their reflections in presentations titled“Cultural Heritage in Every Cup” and“On Moutai, On Life,” respectively.

A roundtable discussion explored“Value Restructuring and Order Rebuilding in the Global Liquor Industry in an Era of Structural Change,” examining emerging trends and new opportunities in the global liquor sector.