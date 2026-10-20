Telligent Greater China Fund Climbs To 47% As Trend Follower Welton Joins The 2026 Hedge Fund Top 10

MENAFN - ValueWalk) Telligent Greater China Fund gained 3.04 percent in September and is up 46.54 percent for 2026, third in HSBC's hedge fund performance table. Ching-Shan Lin's hedge fund is 2.63 percentage points behind Quantedge Global Fund (49.17 percent) and 6.52 points behind LYNX Bermuda 1.5, which still leads at 53.06 percent. The figures come from HSBC Hedge Weekly N°42, the HSBC Alternative Investment Group report that tracks more than 360 hedge funds and share classes, for the week of October 12 to October 16.

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Asia-focused hedge funds Trend followers in October 13F limitations Worst performers Managed futures Long term leaders

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The top and bottom of the table have not moved since last week's issue. LYNX Bermuda 1.5 and Orgueil Capital Global L/S Equity, last at -22.12 percent, both still show figures dated September 30, so the gap between them is again 75.18 points.

Asia-focused hedge funds

Telligent led the table at mid-year with 55.87 percent through June, then lost 18.44 percent in July, which cut its return to 27.13 percent. Gains of 11.87 percent in August and 3.04 percent in September brought it back to 46.54 percent. Lin's hedge fund invests in Greater China equities, meaning mainland China, Hong Kong and Taiwan. It launched in July 2004, has $270 million in assets and had its maximum drawdown, 46.90 percent, from October 2007 to October 2008. Telligent returned 15.3 percent in 2025 and 20.12 percent in 2024.