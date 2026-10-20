Telligent Greater China Fund Climbs To 47% As Trend Follower Welton Joins The 2026 Hedge Fund Top 10
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- Asia-focused hedge funds Trend followers in October 13F limitations Worst performers Managed futures Long term leaders
The top and bottom of the table have not moved since last week's issue. LYNX Bermuda 1.5 and Orgueil Capital Global L/S Equity, last at -22.12 percent, both still show figures dated September 30, so the gap between them is again 75.18 points.Asia-focused hedge funds
Telligent led the table at mid-year with 55.87 percent through June, then lost 18.44 percent in July, which cut its return to 27.13 percent. Gains of 11.87 percent in August and 3.04 percent in September brought it back to 46.54 percent. Lin's hedge fund invests in Greater China equities, meaning mainland China, Hong Kong and Taiwan. It launched in July 2004, has $270 million in assets and had its maximum drawdown, 46.90 percent, from October 2007 to October 2008. Telligent returned 15.3 percent in 2025 and 20.12 percent in 2024.
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