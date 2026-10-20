Qatar And NATO Envoy Discuss Security And Defence Cooperation In Doha
Adviser to the Prime Minister and Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dr Majed Al Ansari met on Tuesday with NATO Secretary General's Special Representative for the Southern Neighborhood Javier Colomina.
The talks focused on bilateral cooperation, with a particular focus on security and defence. The two officials also discussed the latest developments and events in the region.
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